Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership Increases Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership raised its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 36.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,190 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,179 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises about 4.1% of Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $79,777,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the second quarter worth $52,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 57.1% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 22 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 62.5% during the second quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 26 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 125.0% during the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 27 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the second quarter worth $96,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.48% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total value of $728,826.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,390,713. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 50,034 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,319.45, for a total value of $166,085,361.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 54,254 shares of company stock worth $179,966,702. 14.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Amazon.com from $5,500.00 to $5,000.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on Amazon.com from $5,500.00 to $5,000.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4,100.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Sunday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,129.05.

AMZN stock traded up $54.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3,531.08. 105,734 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,421,046. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3,384.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $3,385.21. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2,881.00 and a 52 week high of $3,773.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.79 trillion, a PE ratio of 68.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.10 by ($2.98). Amazon.com had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 24.31%. The company had revenue of $110.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $12.37 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 41.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

