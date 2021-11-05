Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership Increases Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 60.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 132,247 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,765 shares during the quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $15,331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ABT. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.3% in the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 6,490 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $752,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 6.2% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,479 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. 44 Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Abbott Laboratories by 4.5% in the second quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,042 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA lifted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 0.4% during the second quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 25,447 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,950,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 0.7% during the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 13,266 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,547,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. 72.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $132.28 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $144.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $128.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.94.

In related news, VP Philip P. Boudreau sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.49, for a total value of $1,011,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 6,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total value of $819,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,461,997. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 205,283 shares of company stock worth $25,878,512. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ABT traded down $2.34 on Friday, hitting $126.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 146,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,359,276. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $123.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.06. Abbott Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $105.32 and a fifty-two week high of $129.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $224.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.68.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.46. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 28.60%. The company had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.32%.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

