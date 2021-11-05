Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership Invests $11.72 Million in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership purchased a new position in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 20,119 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $11,724,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HUBS. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in HubSpot by 9.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,818,404 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,225,060,000 after purchasing an additional 323,506 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in HubSpot by 3.2% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,924,154 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,121,243,000 after purchasing an additional 60,276 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in HubSpot by 455.7% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 697,376 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $406,375,000 after purchasing an additional 571,882 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in HubSpot by 11.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 566,585 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $329,686,000 after purchasing an additional 56,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in HubSpot by 17.6% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 473,794 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $276,089,000 after purchasing an additional 70,748 shares in the last quarter. 89.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on HUBS shares. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of HubSpot from $675.00 to $830.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of HubSpot from $796.00 to $862.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $760.00 to $790.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of HubSpot from $775.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “inline” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on HubSpot from $610.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $781.64.

Shares of HUBS stock traded down $13.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $805.80. 1,546 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 487,254. HubSpot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $329.28 and a 1 year high of $839.77. The firm has a market cap of $37.88 billion, a PE ratio of -440.36 and a beta of 1.67. The company’s 50 day moving average is $726.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $620.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The software maker reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.90. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 7.35% and a negative net margin of 7.98%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.34) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other HubSpot news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $640.00, for a total transaction of $384,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Brian Halligan sold 11,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $686.85, for a total transaction of $7,912,512.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,728 shares of company stock valued at $24,147,918 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot, Inc develops Internet marketing software solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Brian Patrick Halligan and Dharmesh Shah on April 4, 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

