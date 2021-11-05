Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership Lowers Position in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership cut its position in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) by 33.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 279,554 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 143,018 shares during the quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership’s holdings in The AES were worth $7,288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The AES during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. CKW Financial Group purchased a new stake in The AES in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in The AES in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Credit Agricole S A boosted its position in The AES by 160.1% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 1,834 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in The AES by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,181 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AES traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $25.21. The company had a trading volume of 56,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,795,971. The AES Co. has a 1-year low of $20.10 and a 1-year high of $29.07. The stock has a market cap of $16.80 billion, a PE ratio of -119.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.29.

The AES (NYSE:AES) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.05. The AES had a positive return on equity of 28.07% and a negative net margin of 2.30%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The AES Co. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.1505 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 1st. The AES’s payout ratio is 41.67%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on The AES from $30.00 to $31.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The AES from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded The AES from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The AES currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.10.

In related news, EVP Tish Mendoza sold 32,028 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.38, for a total transaction of $780,842.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Santos Bernerd Da sold 51,941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.33, for a total value of $1,263,724.53. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 224,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,458,167.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 329,634 shares of company stock valued at $8,046,163 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

AES Corp. engages in the provision of power generation and utility services through its renewable and thermal generation facilities and distribution businesses. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Utilities Strategic Business Unit (SBU), South America SBU, MCAC SBU, Eurasia SBU and Corporate and Other.

