Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership Purchases 13,675 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership lifted its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 51.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,412 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 13,675 shares during the period. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $7,771,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in Texas Instruments in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Key Financial Inc boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 240.0% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 238 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 104.4% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 233 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new position in Texas Instruments in the 2nd quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 2nd quarter worth about $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Haviv Ilan sold 48,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.89, for a total value of $9,018,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TXN traded up $3.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $194.21. 103,310 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,184,670. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $151.02 and a 52 week high of $202.26. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $193.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $189.44. The firm has a market cap of $179.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 4.86, a current ratio of 5.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.67 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 41.61% and a return on equity of 68.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This is a positive change from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.05%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $193.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Summit Redstone downgraded shares of Texas Instruments to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Summit Insights downgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Longbow Research downgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $209.08.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

