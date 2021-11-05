Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership Purchases 21,053 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership grew its position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 33.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 83,180 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 21,053 shares during the period. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $9,151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Republic Services by 147.2% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,033,908 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $499,062,000 after purchasing an additional 2,997,759 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Republic Services by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,712,888 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,278,625,000 after purchasing an additional 792,584 shares in the last quarter. Senator Investment Group LP acquired a new stake in Republic Services in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $79,757,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Republic Services by 370.8% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 897,483 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $89,165,000 after purchasing an additional 706,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi acquired a new stake in Republic Services in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,779,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.46% of the company’s stock.

RSG traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $133.52. 8,052 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,149,505. Republic Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.62 and a fifty-two week high of $145.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $126.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $117.04. The stock has a market cap of $42.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.76.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.06. Republic Services had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Republic Services, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Republic Services’s payout ratio is 51.69%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on RSG. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Republic Services from $125.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Republic Services from $121.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Republic Services from $125.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Republic Services currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.08.

Republic Services Profile

Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of services in the domestic non-hazardous solid waste industry. It provides integrated waste management services, which offers non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal and energy services. The firm operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Corporate Entities & Other.

