Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership Purchases 6,639 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 51.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,441 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,639 shares during the quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $10,684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 0.3% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,841 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,210,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 13.3% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 162 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 2.8% during the second quarter. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC now owns 707 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 4.3% during the second quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 485 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 48.8% during the second quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 61 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. 85.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

NYSE:NOW traded down $5.06 on Friday, hitting $696.67. 7,397 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,344,969. The stock has a market cap of $138.01 billion, a PE ratio of 643.79, a PEG ratio of 17.13 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $655.71 and a 200-day moving average of $577.05. ServiceNow, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $448.27 and a fifty-two week high of $707.60.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.16. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 3.99%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

NOW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $700.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $718.00 to $765.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $675.00 to $765.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $640.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $585.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $716.90.

In other ServiceNow news, Director Jeffrey A. Miller sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $692.87, for a total transaction of $3,464,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 75 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $620.00, for a total transaction of $46,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 24,273 shares of company stock valued at $15,509,702. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Profile

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

Read More: Fundamental Analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW).

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.