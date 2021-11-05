Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership Raises Stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership boosted its position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 8.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,107 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,058 shares during the period. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $9,528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 225 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 3.5% in the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 898 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 25.2% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 149 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 1.3% in the second quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 2,826 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greytown Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 4.3% in the second quarter. Greytown Advisors Inc. now owns 864 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Guggenheim increased their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $335.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $405.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Cowen increased their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $476.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $435.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $451.12.

Shares of NASDAQ LULU traded down $4.82 during trading on Friday, hitting $469.12. The company had a trading volume of 12,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,140,880. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $416.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $378.66. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 12 month low of $269.28 and a 12 month high of $478.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.30.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 7th. The apparel retailer reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 34.16% and a net margin of 14.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 7.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Lululemon Athletica news, CEO Calvin Mcdonald sold 10,000 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $427.37, for a total value of $4,273,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 53,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,825,404.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michelle Sun Choe sold 21,223 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.75, for a total value of $9,014,469.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,723 shares of company stock worth $13,501,272 in the last three months. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

