Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership Raises Stock Position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 19.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 90,020 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,652 shares during the quarter. Tractor Supply makes up 0.9% of Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership owned 0.08% of Tractor Supply worth $16,749,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the 2nd quarter worth about $242,565,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 157.4% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,499,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $280,062,000 after purchasing an additional 917,300 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 3,576.2% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 472,055 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $87,831,000 after purchasing an additional 459,214 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 54.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,230,204 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $217,937,000 after purchasing an additional 431,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 281.5% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 553,534 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $102,990,000 after purchasing an additional 408,432 shares during the last quarter. 85.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TSCO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Tractor Supply from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $190.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $214.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Tractor Supply from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.48.

In other news, EVP John P. Ordus sold 19,429 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $3,982,945.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CMO Jonathan S. Estep sold 3,786 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.00, for a total transaction of $749,628.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 9,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,872,090. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 39,436 shares of company stock valued at $8,181,881 over the last 90 days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ TSCO traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $218.14. 4,430 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,021,151. The firm has a market cap of $24.94 billion, a PE ratio of 27.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Tractor Supply has a fifty-two week low of $127.78 and a fifty-two week high of $219.59. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $203.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $192.11.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.86 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.42% and a return on equity of 49.84%. Tractor Supply’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.62 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 8.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 19th. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is 30.28%.

Tractor Supply Profile

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.

