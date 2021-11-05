Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership Sells 27,420 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership lessened its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 48.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,625 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 27,420 shares during the quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $6,230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its stake in Caterpillar by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 166,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,664,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 13,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,890,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 181.6% during the 2nd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 32,198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,007,000 after acquiring an additional 20,763 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 6,799 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,480,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its holdings in Caterpillar by 42.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 10,444 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,005,000 after purchasing an additional 3,096 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.66% of the company’s stock.

In other Caterpillar news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,038 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.09, for a total value of $1,028,205.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CAT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Caterpillar from $239.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Caterpillar from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. UBS Group raised Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $232.00 to $235.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. Citigroup raised their price target on Caterpillar from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Cowen began coverage on Caterpillar in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $241.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $234.05.

Shares of NYSE CAT traded up $3.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $207.44. 81,563 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,428,975. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $200.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $214.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.61. The company has a market cap of $113.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.31, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.93. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $157.60 and a 52 week high of $246.69.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.46 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 34.41% and a net margin of 10.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 25th will be issued a $1.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 22nd. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.68%.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

