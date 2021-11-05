Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership Sells 28,163 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership lowered its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 45.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,407 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 28,163 shares during the period. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $6,674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $418,413,000. Amundi bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $395,458,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 777.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,328,409 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $257,671,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177,029 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 46.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,075,093 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $584,821,000 after acquiring an additional 973,815 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 98.2% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,727,274 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $330,134,000 after acquiring an additional 855,801 shares during the period. 74.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on LOW shares. Wedbush lowered shares of Lowe’s Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $205.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. OTR Global lowered shares of Lowe’s Companies to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $208.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $220.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.80.

Shares of NYSE LOW traded down $1.57 during trading on Friday, reaching $236.21. The company had a trading volume of 44,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,768,228. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $146.72 and a 12-month high of $238.93. The stock has a market cap of $163.56 billion, a PE ratio of 24.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50-day moving average is $213.37 and its 200 day moving average is $201.53.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.01 by $0.24. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 541.39% and a net margin of 7.41%. The company had revenue of $27.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.76 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.75 earnings per share. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 20th were given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 19th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 36.12%.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

