Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership Sells 32,773 Shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI)

Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership lessened its holdings in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,525 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,773 shares during the period. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership owned about 0.10% of YETI worth $8,312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of YETI by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 47,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,334,000 after purchasing an additional 3,346 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in YETI by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,219,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,961,000 after acquiring an additional 146,002 shares in the last quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC increased its holdings in YETI by 86.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 133,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,263,000 after acquiring an additional 61,935 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in YETI by 54,455.9% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 18,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,703,000 after acquiring an additional 18,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in YETI by 2,891.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 838,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,985,000 after acquiring an additional 810,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.52% of the company’s stock.

YETI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of YETI from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of YETI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 15th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of YETI from $121.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of YETI from $94.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of YETI from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, YETI currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.26.

YETI traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $106.89. The company had a trading volume of 3,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,218,905. The stock has a market cap of $9.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.32, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 2.61. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.45. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.45 and a 52 week high of $106.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

YETI (NYSE:YETI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $357.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $330.76 million. YETI had a return on equity of 66.59% and a net margin of 15.73%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Kirk A. Zambetti sold 3,000 shares of YETI stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Hollie Sammons Castro sold 13,143 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $1,248,585.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 62,426 shares of company stock valued at $5,804,226. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

YETI Holdings, Inc engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of products for the outdoor and recreation market. Its products include coolers, drinkware, travel bags, backpacks, multipurpose buckets, outdoor chairs, blankets, dog bowls, apparel, and accessories. The company was founded by Roy J.

