Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership Sells 391 Shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership cut its position in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) by 22.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,350 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 391 shares during the period. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership’s holdings in NVR were worth $6,714,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NVR. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in NVR by 10.5% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 21 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 2 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its position in NVR by 14.3% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 16 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 2 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in NVR by 18.2% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 13 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 2 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in NVR by 4.3% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 48 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 2 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in NVR by 4.7% in the second quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 45 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 2 shares during the last quarter. 82.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other NVR news, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy purchased 100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4,860.00 per share, for a total transaction of $486,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Manuel H. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,143.21, for a total value of $5,143,210.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,200,494. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on NVR from $6,300.00 to $5,770.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NVR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5,217.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5,399.00.

Shares of NVR stock traded up $30.62 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5,083.00. 48 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,429. The company has a quick ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 6.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $18.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.35 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4,967.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4,969.33. NVR, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3,875.20 and a fifty-two week high of $5,332.08.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The construction company reported $86.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $88.77 by ($2.33). NVR had a return on equity of 39.55% and a net margin of 13.73%. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $65.11 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that NVR, Inc. will post 338.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVR declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, August 4th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to purchase up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About NVR

NVR, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes and condominium buildings. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. The Homebuilding segment sells and builds homes under the trade names Ryan Homes, NVHomes, Fox Ridge Homes and Heartland Homes.

