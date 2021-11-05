KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $397.00.

KLAC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of KLA from $380.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of KLA from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of KLA from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. KGI Securities raised shares of KLA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of KLA from $389.00 to $399.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th.

Get KLA alerts:

In related news, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 1,182 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.98, for a total transaction of $417,222.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mary Beth Wilkinson sold 3,505 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.13, for a total transaction of $1,258,750.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,508 shares of company stock valued at $3,970,764 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of KLA by 12.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,558,166 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,477,803,000 after acquiring an additional 516,588 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of KLA by 1.9% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,623,238 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,197,123,000 after acquiring an additional 65,980 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of KLA by 1.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,062,461 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $668,669,000 after acquiring an additional 33,521 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of KLA by 1.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,620,538 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $525,395,000 after acquiring an additional 16,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of KLA by 7.0% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 922,649 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $299,132,000 after purchasing an additional 60,389 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.97% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:KLAC opened at $409.08 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.16, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.23. KLA has a 1-year low of $222.86 and a 1-year high of $409.65. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $347.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $328.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $4.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.52 by $0.12. KLA had a net margin of 36.52% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.03 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that KLA will post 21.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.87%.

KLA announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, July 29th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 4.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

KLA Company Profile

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments; Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection and Other.

Featured Article: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.