KLDiscovery (OTCMKTS:KLDI) Stock Price Down 3%

KLDiscovery Inc. (OTCMKTS:KLDI) dropped 3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $6.10 and last traded at $6.10. Approximately 100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 742 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.29.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KLDiscovery from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th.

Get KLDiscovery alerts:

The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.41 and its 200 day moving average is $7.17. The company has a market capitalization of $260.09 million, a PE ratio of -5.60 and a beta of 0.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.32, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a current ratio of 3.53.

KLDiscovery (OTCMKTS:KLDI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.06). KLDiscovery had a negative net margin of 15.20% and a negative return on equity of 30.32%. The firm had revenue of $81.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.00 million. On average, analysts forecast that KLDiscovery Inc. will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KLDiscovery Company Profile (OTCMKTS:KLDI)

KLDiscovery Inc provides eDiscovery and data recovery services to corporations, law firms, government agencies, and individual consumers worldwide. The company offers eDiscovery solutions, including Nebula, an end-to-end information governance and eDiscovery platform, which helps to facilitate the identification, preservation, collection, processing, review, and exchange of electronically stored information (ESI); eDiscovery.com Review (EDR), a platform used to search, review and exchange ESI; and Relativity, a document review tool.

See Also: Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for KLDiscovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLDiscovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.