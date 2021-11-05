Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN) VP Sells $235,775.76 in Stock

Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN) VP Air A. Jr. Bastarrica sold 11,132 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.18, for a total transaction of $235,775.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:KN traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $21.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 793,030. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.81. Knowles Co. has a 12-month low of $15.68 and a 12-month high of $22.11. The company has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.41.

Knowles (NYSE:KN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.05. Knowles had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 8.54%. The company had revenue of $233.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. Knowles’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Knowles Co. will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

KN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Knowles from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Knowles in a report on Monday, September 20th. Colliers Securities raised shares of Knowles from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Knowles in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Susquehanna reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Knowles in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Knowles currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KN. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Knowles by 17.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 31,051 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $620,000 after acquiring an additional 4,617 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Knowles by 9.3% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 24,751 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 2,106 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Knowles in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,590,000. Waterfront Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Knowles by 53.8% in the second quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 28,359 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 9,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wrapmanager Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Knowles by 5.8% in the second quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 18,336 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 99.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Knowles Corp. supplies advanced micro-acoustic, audio processing and precision device solutions. It operates through the following segments: Audio and Precision Devices. The Audio segment includes analog and digital micro-electro-mechanical systems microphones, electret condenser microphones, smart microphones, ultrasonic sensors, acoustic processors and balanced armature speakers.

