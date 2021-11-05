Kojamo Oyj’s (KOJAF) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Kojamo Oyj (OTCMKTS:KOJAF)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on KOJAF. DNB Markets cut shares of Kojamo Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Danske cut shares of Kojamo Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th.

Shares of Kojamo Oyj stock remained flat at $$24.62 during trading hours on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.40. Kojamo Oyj has a fifty-two week low of $23.11 and a fifty-two week high of $24.72.

Kojamo Oyj, a private residential real estate company, provides rental apartments and housing services in Finland. The company rents and manages apartments under the Lumo brand name. As of February 18, 2021, it operated 35,802 rental apartments. The company was formerly known as VVO Group plc and changed its name to Kojamo Oyj in March 2017.

