Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $39.00.
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. ING Group upgraded shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 7,728.2% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,264,728 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,857,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248,572 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 333.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 981,479 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,652,000 after acquiring an additional 754,853 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 30.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,105,353 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $105,152,000 after acquiring an additional 493,998 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,123,329 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,829,000 after acquiring an additional 254,046 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,529,431 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $125,713,000 after acquiring an additional 252,728 shares during the period. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 17th. The technology company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. Koninklijke Philips had a net margin of 20.44% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Koninklijke Philips will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Koninklijke Philips
Koninklijke Philips NV is a technology company, which engages in the healthcare, lighting, and consumer well-being markets. It operates through the following segments: Personal Health, Diagnosis & Treatment, Connected Care & Health Informatics, and Other. The Personal Health segment focuses on healthy living and preventative care.
