Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $39.00.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. ING Group upgraded shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th.

Get Koninklijke Philips alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 7,728.2% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,264,728 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,857,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248,572 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 333.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 981,479 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,652,000 after acquiring an additional 754,853 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 30.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,105,353 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $105,152,000 after acquiring an additional 493,998 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,123,329 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,829,000 after acquiring an additional 254,046 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,529,431 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $125,713,000 after acquiring an additional 252,728 shares during the period. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Koninklijke Philips stock opened at $47.22 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.03, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $46.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.52. Koninklijke Philips has a 52 week low of $42.47 and a 52 week high of $61.23.

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 17th. The technology company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. Koninklijke Philips had a net margin of 20.44% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Koninklijke Philips will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Koninklijke Philips

Koninklijke Philips NV is a technology company, which engages in the healthcare, lighting, and consumer well-being markets. It operates through the following segments: Personal Health, Diagnosis & Treatment, Connected Care & Health Informatics, and Other. The Personal Health segment focuses on healthy living and preventative care.

Read More: What does RSI mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke Philips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke Philips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.