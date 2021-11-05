KOSÉ (OTCMKTS:KSRYY) Trading 2.2% Higher

KOSÉ Co. (OTCMKTS:KSRYY) shares were up 2.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $24.48 and last traded at $24.42. Approximately 7,708 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 16,917 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.89.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut KOSÉ from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.20 and a 200 day moving average of $28.06.

KOSÉ Corp. manufactures and distributes cosmetic products. It operates through the following business segments: Cosmetics, Cosmetaries, and Others. The Cosmetics segment includes the production and sales of cosmetics, such as make-up and perfume. The Cosmetaries segment involves in the production and sale of other skin care products, such as soap, lotion, toner, and facial cleanser, as well as hair care products, like shampoo, conditioner, and rinse.

