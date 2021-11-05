KP Tissue (TSE:KPT) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $10.35

KP Tissue Inc. (TSE:KPT) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$10.35 and traded as high as C$10.80. KP Tissue shares last traded at C$10.80, with a volume of 11,603 shares traded.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on KPT shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised KP Tissue from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from C$10.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. CIBC reissued a “neutral” rating and set a C$11.00 price objective on shares of KP Tissue in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price objective on KP Tissue from C$12.00 to C$11.50 in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$11.58.

The business has a 50 day moving average of C$10.42 and a 200 day moving average of C$10.35. The company has a market cap of C$106.10 million and a PE ratio of -29.67.

KP Tissue (TSE:KPT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported C($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.08 by C($0.21). The company had revenue of C$339.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$360.70 million. As a group, research analysts predict that KP Tissue Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KP Tissue Company Profile (TSE:KPT)

KP Tissue Inc, through its interest in Kruger Products L.P., produces, distributes, markets, and sells a range of disposable tissue products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through two segments, Consumer and Away-From-Home. It offers bathroom and facial tissues, paper towels, and napkins, as well as manufactures private label tissue products.

