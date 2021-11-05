Kronos Worldwide (NYSE:KRO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Kronos Worldwide (NYSE:KRO) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Kronos Worldwide had a net margin of 3.58% and a return on equity of 7.92%.

KRO traded up $0.54 on Friday, reaching $14.40. The company had a trading volume of 131,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 148,493. Kronos Worldwide has a fifty-two week low of $12.06 and a fifty-two week high of $18.41. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.20 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.90 and its 200 day moving average is $14.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a current ratio of 5.74.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.00%. Kronos Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 130.91%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Kronos Worldwide from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kronos Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 18th.

Kronos Worldwide Company Profile

Kronos Worldwide, Inc engages in the production and marketing of value-added titanium dioxide pigments. Its products are used for coatings and inks; plastics; paper and paper laminates; man-made fibers; health, food, and beauty; and ceramic, glass, and welding rods applications. The firm also offers assistance in pigment selection, consultation, on-site training, testing on lab scale equipment, and weathering tests technical services.

