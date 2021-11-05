Kryll (KRL) Trading Up 77.8% Over Last Week

Kryll (CURRENCY:KRL) traded up 21.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on November 5th. One Kryll coin can now be bought for approximately $2.58 or 0.00004225 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Kryll has traded 77.8% higher against the dollar. Kryll has a total market capitalization of $97.63 million and approximately $37.35 million worth of Kryll was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $32.87 or 0.00053824 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001637 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $149.57 or 0.00244904 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 19.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000574 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.56 or 0.00012371 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.08 or 0.00096732 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00004369 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Kryll Coin Profile

Kryll is a coin. It was first traded on April 30th, 2018. Kryll’s total supply is 49,417,348 coins and its circulating supply is 37,833,693 coins. The official website for Kryll is kryll.io . Kryll’s official Twitter account is @kryll_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Kryll’s official message board is medium.com/@kryll_io . The Reddit community for Kryll is /r/Kryll_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Kryll platform allows users to create automated trading strategies for cryptocurrencies in exchange for KRL tokens for each automated function. Kryll (KRL) is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network and is used to pay fees in the platform. “

Kryll Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kryll directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kryll should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kryll using one of the exchanges listed above.

