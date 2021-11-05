Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $82.40.

Several research firms have commented on KLIC. B. Riley boosted their target price on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $64.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th.

In related news, VP Stephen Ray Drake sold 1,199 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.71, for a total transaction of $89,577.29. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $966,000.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KLIC. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 432.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 634 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. 94.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ KLIC opened at $56.72 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.40 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $61.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.77. Kulicke and Soffa Industries has a 52 week low of $26.80 and a 52 week high of $75.29.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $424.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $400.00 million. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a return on equity of 31.70% and a net margin of 20.60%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Kulicke and Soffa Industries will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd. This is a positive change from Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s payout ratio is presently 58.95%.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Company Profile

Kulicke & Soffa Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of tools used to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates through the Capital Equipment and APS segments. The Capital Equipment segment consists of ball bonders, wedge bonders, advanced packaging, and electronic assembly solutions.

