Kyndryl (NYSE:KD) Coverage Initiated at Edward Jones

Stock analysts at Edward Jones began coverage on shares of Kyndryl (NYSE:KD) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE KD traded down $2.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $24.25. 10,878,637 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,207,104. Kyndryl has a 1 year low of $23.85 and a 1 year high of $52.00.

