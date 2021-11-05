Landaas & Co. WI ADV Acquires 493 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Landaas & Co. WI ADV increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 345,857 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up 43.1% of Landaas & Co. WI ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Landaas & Co. WI ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $77,064,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Betterment LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.4% in the second quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 27,168,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,053,575,000 after buying an additional 1,384,421 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,825,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,417,420,000 after buying an additional 1,658,362 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 8.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,525,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,568,160,000 after buying an additional 904,165 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,426,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,100,411,000 after buying an additional 58,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,403,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,095,286,000 after buying an additional 179,293 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded up $1.76 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $243.19. The stock had a trading volume of 22,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,804,596. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $230.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $224.90. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $178.08 and a 12 month high of $241.80.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Featured Article: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.