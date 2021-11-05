Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) Hits New 1-Year High Following Earnings Beat

Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Friday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $29.49 and last traded at $29.35, with a volume of 7412 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $27.55.

The medical equipment provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. Lantheus had a positive return on equity of 3.51% and a negative net margin of 7.29%. The company had revenue of $102.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.13 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. Lantheus’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Lantheus in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lantheus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

In related news, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 1,242 shares of Lantheus stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.71, for a total value of $29,447.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Robert J. Jr. Marshall sold 4,502 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.90, for a total transaction of $103,095.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,350 shares of company stock valued at $218,301. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LNTH. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lantheus during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Lantheus by 45.2% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,615 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Lantheus by 1,293.4% during the second quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 1,361,740 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,264,011 shares in the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lantheus during the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Lantheus during the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000. 94.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of -71.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.00 and its 200-day moving average is $24.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.09.

Lantheus Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic imaging and nuclear medicine products. The firm develops products that help healthcare professionals in patient management and outcomes, and assist clinicians with the detection of cardiovascular disease. It operates through the U.S. and International geographical segments.

