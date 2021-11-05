LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft’s (LNXSF) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at Credit Suisse Group

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:LNXSF)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Kepler Capital Markets raised LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.00.

LNXSF traded down $3.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $63.75. 3,663 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 581. LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of $53.25 and a one year high of $80.55. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.75.

LANXESS AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Intermediates, Specialty Additives, Performance Chemicals, High Performance Materials, and Arlanxeo. The Advanced Intermediates segment consists of industrial chemical intermediates and a key player in the custom synthesis, and manufacturing of chemical precursors and specialty active ingredients.

