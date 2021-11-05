Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) CEO Sells $272,352.60 in Stock

Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) CEO James Robert Anderson sold 3,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.45, for a total transaction of $272,352.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

James Robert Anderson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 4th, James Robert Anderson sold 34,019 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.04, for a total transaction of $2,790,918.76.

On Wednesday, September 8th, James Robert Anderson sold 30,000 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.44, for a total transaction of $1,873,200.00.

On Saturday, September 4th, James Robert Anderson sold 112,072 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.07, for a total transaction of $7,068,381.04.

On Wednesday, August 18th, James Robert Anderson sold 13,181 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.73, for a total transaction of $747,758.13.

On Saturday, August 14th, James Robert Anderson sold 2,995 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.91, for a total transaction of $176,435.45.

LSCC stock traded down $0.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $81.19. 47,822 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,197,951. The company has a quick ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 141.45, a PEG ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.83. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 12-month low of $37.38 and a 12-month high of $82.47.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.11. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 22.28%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LSCC. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $68.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.43.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 119.3% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 704 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Lattice Semiconductor in the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 13.4% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,418 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Lattice Semiconductor in the first quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 5,519.2% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,461 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares in the last quarter. 97.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lattice Semiconductor Company Profile

Lattice Semiconductor Corp. designs, develops and markets programmable logic products and related software. The company includes semiconductor devices, evaluation boards, development hardware, and related intellectual property licensing, services, and sales. It provides smart connectivity solutions powered by its low power FPGA, video ASSP, millimeter wave, and IP products to the consumer, communications, industrial, computing, and automotive markets.

