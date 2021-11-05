Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) CEO Sells $2,790,918.76 in Stock

Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) CEO James Robert Anderson sold 34,019 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.04, for a total transaction of $2,790,918.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

James Robert Anderson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 2nd, James Robert Anderson sold 3,708 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.45, for a total transaction of $272,352.60.

On Wednesday, September 8th, James Robert Anderson sold 30,000 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.44, for a total transaction of $1,873,200.00.

On Saturday, September 4th, James Robert Anderson sold 112,072 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.07, for a total transaction of $7,068,381.04.

On Wednesday, August 18th, James Robert Anderson sold 13,181 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.73, for a total transaction of $747,758.13.

On Saturday, August 14th, James Robert Anderson sold 2,995 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.91, for a total transaction of $176,435.45.

NASDAQ:LSCC traded down $0.85 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $81.19. The stock had a trading volume of 47,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,197,951. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.83. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 12-month low of $37.38 and a 12-month high of $82.47. The company has a quick ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $11.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 141.45, a P/E/G ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 0.97.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.11. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 22.28% and a net margin of 17.34%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $68.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.43.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LSCC. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 5,519.2% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,461 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 119.3% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 704 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor in the second quarter valued at $55,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the 1st quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the 1st quarter worth $68,000. 97.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Lattice Semiconductor

Lattice Semiconductor Corp. designs, develops and markets programmable logic products and related software. The company includes semiconductor devices, evaluation boards, development hardware, and related intellectual property licensing, services, and sales. It provides smart connectivity solutions powered by its low power FPGA, video ASSP, millimeter wave, and IP products to the consumer, communications, industrial, computing, and automotive markets.

