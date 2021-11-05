Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.20 EPS

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The aerospace company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.20, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Leidos had a return on equity of 23.71% and a net margin of 5.75%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.47 earnings per share. Leidos updated its FY 2021 guidance to $6.550-$6.750 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $6.55-6.75 EPS.

NYSE LDOS traded down $0.08 on Friday, reaching $94.69. The company had a trading volume of 539,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 789,956. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s fifty day moving average is $97.50 and its 200 day moving average is $100.63. Leidos has a 52-week low of $87.97 and a 52-week high of $113.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Leidos’s payout ratio is currently 24.70%.

In other news, insider James Robert Moos sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.67, for a total transaction of $740,025.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Gary Stephen May sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.55, for a total value of $48,275.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $837,281.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Leidos stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) by 55.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 654,754 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 232,498 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.46% of Leidos worth $66,195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 75.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LDOS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Leidos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $104.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $119.00 target price on shares of Leidos in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Argus cut Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Leidos from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Leidos from $116.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.67.

Leidos Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of scientific, engineering and information technology services and solutions in the areas of defense, intelligence, civil and health markets. It operates through the following three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health.

