Lethean (LTHN) One Day Volume Tops $794.00

Lethean (CURRENCY:LTHN) traded up 2.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on November 5th. Lethean has a total market cap of $1.13 million and approximately $794.00 worth of Lethean was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lethean coin can currently be purchased for $0.0014 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Lethean has traded 21.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61,072.79 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,492.12 or 0.07355361 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000432 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $199.89 or 0.00327301 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $596.97 or 0.00977469 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $53.33 or 0.00087325 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $257.59 or 0.00421780 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $171.52 or 0.00280852 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.32 or 0.00005434 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $148.18 or 0.00242628 BTC.

Lethean Profile

Lethean is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-V7 hashing algorithm. Lethean’s total supply is 865,787,039 coins and its circulating supply is 795,787,039 coins. The Reddit community for Lethean is /r/Lethean and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Lethean’s official Twitter account is @LetheanMovement and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Lethean is intensecoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Lethean is the synthesis of blockchain and VPN technology created for the new age of digital censorship and geo-restricted content. Lethean incorporates the anonymous Cryptonote blockchain to empower users to purchase proxy and VPN services. Lethean was rebranded from IntenseCoin and it is a PoW (Proof of Work) cryptocurrency based on the Cryptonight v2 algorithm. It will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them as well as to access blocked content on the Web. “

Buying and Selling Lethean

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lethean directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lethean should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lethean using one of the exchanges listed above.

