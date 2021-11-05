Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) Receives “Buy” Rating from BMO Capital Markets

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by BMO Capital Markets in a research report issued on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on LSI. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Life Storage from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Life Storage in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $143.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Life Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Life Storage from $105.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on shares of Life Storage from $105.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.23.

Shares of NYSE:LSI opened at $133.20 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $124.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.12. Life Storage has a 12-month low of $70.29 and a 12-month high of $139.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.39). Life Storage had a net margin of 29.53% and a return on equity of 8.69%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Life Storage will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LSI. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in Life Storage in the 2nd quarter worth about $7,150,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in Life Storage in the 3rd quarter worth about $917,000. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands purchased a new stake in Life Storage in the 3rd quarter worth about $978,000. Pensionfund Sabic purchased a new stake in Life Storage in the 3rd quarter worth about $382,000. Finally, Capstone Asset Management Co. purchased a new stake in Life Storage in the 3rd quarter worth about $481,000. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Life Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of self-storage properties. It offers commercial, vehicle, and wine storage services. The company was founded by Robert J. Attea, David L. Rogers, Kenneth F. Myszka, and Charles E. Lannon in 1982 and is headquartered in Buffalo, NY.

