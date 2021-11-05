Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) Price Hits $1.79 on Major Exchanges

Lightning Bitcoin (CURRENCY:LBTC) traded 3.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on November 5th. One Lightning Bitcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.79 or 0.00002923 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Lightning Bitcoin has traded down 12% against the US dollar. Lightning Bitcoin has a market cap of $6.92 million and $229,435.00 worth of Lightning Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000433 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $199.66 or 0.00325838 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00005359 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001123 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000647 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00001957 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0540 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin Profile

LBTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 11th, 2017. Lightning Bitcoin’s total supply is 7,465,926 coins and its circulating supply is 3,860,808 coins. The official message board for Lightning Bitcoin is medium.com/lightning-bitcoin-blog . Lightning Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @LightningBTC and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Lightning Bitcoin is lbtc.io

According to CryptoCompare, “LiteBitcoin is a scrypt PoW cryptocurrency that aims to be the light version of Bitcoin. “

Buying and Selling Lightning Bitcoin

