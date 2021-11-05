Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) Price Target Lowered to $104.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $114.00 to $104.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential upside of 45.74% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TD Securities raised shares of Lightspeed POS to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Lightspeed POS from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Lightspeed POS from $137.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Lightspeed POS from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on shares of Lightspeed POS in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lightspeed POS currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.00.

NASDAQ:LSPD opened at $71.36 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $105.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.82. The company has a current ratio of 4.91, a quick ratio of 4.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $9.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.47 and a beta of 3.57. Lightspeed POS has a twelve month low of $36.68 and a twelve month high of $130.02.

Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $133.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.17 million. Lightspeed POS had a negative net margin of 50.92% and a negative return on equity of 3.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 192.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.20) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Lightspeed POS will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lightspeed POS during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in shares of Lightspeed POS in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lightspeed POS in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lightspeed POS in the third quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Lightspeed POS in the third quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.25% of the company’s stock.

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

