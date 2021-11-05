Lightspeed POS (NYSE:LSPD) PT Lowered to $110.00

Lightspeed POS (NYSE:LSPD) had its target price lowered by stock analysts at Raymond James from $140.00 to $110.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 50.58% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays reduced their target price on Lightspeed POS from $137.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Lightspeed POS from $114.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Lightspeed POS from $114.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Lightspeed POS from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on Lightspeed POS from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lightspeed POS has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.86.

Get Lightspeed POS alerts:

NYSE LSPD traded up $1.69 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $73.05. 4,291,336 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,015,806. The company has a market cap of $9.77 billion and a PE ratio of -90.18. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.82. Lightspeed POS has a 52 week low of $37.92 and a 52 week high of $130.02.

Lightspeed POS (NYSE:LSPD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $115.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.13 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lightspeed POS will post -0.83 EPS for the current year.

About Lightspeed POS

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

Featured Article: S&P/TSX Index

Receive News & Ratings for Lightspeed POS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lightspeed POS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.