LikeCoin (LIKE) Trading Down 10.5% This Week

LikeCoin (CURRENCY:LIKE) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on November 5th. Over the last seven days, LikeCoin has traded down 10.5% against the US dollar. One LikeCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0482 or 0.00000079 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. LikeCoin has a market cap of $49.27 million and $166,895.00 worth of LikeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.92 or 0.00053855 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001636 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00003100 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 33.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000625 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $152.38 or 0.00249303 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.59 or 0.00012419 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $59.00 or 0.00096530 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00004383 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About LikeCoin

LIKE is a coin. It was first traded on February 8th, 2018. LikeCoin’s total supply is 1,063,843,828 coins and its circulating supply is 1,022,832,381 coins. LikeCoin’s official message board is medium.com/likecoin . The official website for LikeCoin is like.co . LikeCoin’s official Twitter account is @likecoin_fdn and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “LikeCoin is a social-media-oriented cryptocurrency based on the ERC20 algorithm. LIKE is used as a medium for reward content providers by receiving “likes” or direct payments from readers and audiences. LikeCoin decentralized token main role is to promote a movement to redistribute the income generated by content creation. “

LikeCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LikeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LikeCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LikeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

