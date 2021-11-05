Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.45

Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.45 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. This is an increase from Lincoln National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42.

Lincoln National has increased its dividend by 37.9% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 11 years. Lincoln National has a payout ratio of 16.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Lincoln National to earn $11.53 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.6%.

Shares of Lincoln National stock opened at $71.81 on Friday. Lincoln National has a 1 year low of $33.75 and a 1 year high of $77.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $70.32 and its 200 day moving average is $67.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $13.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.90, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 2.16.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.57 by ($0.95). Lincoln National had a return on equity of 5.47% and a net margin of 7.43%. The business had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.88 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.72) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Lincoln National will post 10.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Lincoln National news, CEO Dennis R. Glass sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.08, for a total value of $11,262,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

LNC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Lincoln National from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lincoln National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.36.

Lincoln National Corp. is a holding company, which operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses through its subsidiary companies. It provides advice and solutions that help empower people to take charge of their financial lives with confidence and optimism. The company operates through the following segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, Group Protection, and Other Operations.

