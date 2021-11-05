Liquity Tops 1-Day Volume of $12.33 Million (LQTY)

Liquity (CURRENCY:LQTY) traded up 26.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on November 5th. One Liquity coin can currently be purchased for $10.22 or 0.00016750 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Liquity has a market cap of $123.65 million and $12.33 million worth of Liquity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Liquity has traded up 92% against the U.S. dollar.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001641 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00001898 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $51.76 or 0.00084831 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 31.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $50.56 or 0.00082859 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $63.50 or 0.00104061 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4,454.14 or 0.07299350 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61,123.29 or 1.00167620 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.91 or 0.00022799 BTC.

Liquity’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,097,086 coins. Liquity’s official Twitter account is @LiquityProtocol . The Reddit community for Liquity is https://reddit.com/r/Liquity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Liquity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Liquity should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Liquity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

