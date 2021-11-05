Lisanti Capital Growth LLC Acquires New Holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY)

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC purchased a new position in Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 210,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,289,000. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Magnolia Oil & Gas as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 5.5% in the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,296,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,889,000 after acquiring an additional 67,856 shares in the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 51.1% in the first quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 661,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,589,000 after acquiring an additional 223,539 shares in the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 23.7% in the second quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 75,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,175,000 after acquiring an additional 14,415 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas in the second quarter worth about $429,000. Finally, Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 108.0% in the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 40,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after acquiring an additional 20,820 shares in the last quarter. 96.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MGY. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Benchmark initiated coverage on Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Magnolia Oil & Gas has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.38.

Magnolia Oil & Gas stock opened at $20.40 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a PE ratio of 12.14 and a beta of 2.47. Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. has a 12 month low of $4.09 and a 12 month high of $22.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $283.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.35 million. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 36.45% and a net margin of 33.08%. The business’s revenue was up 134.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Magnolia Oil & Gas news, Director John B. Walker sold 7,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.38, for a total transaction of $122,850,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John B. Walker sold 5,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total value of $92,500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp. engages in oil and gas exploration and production business. It operates assets located in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk formations in South Texas. The company was founded on July 31, 2018 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

