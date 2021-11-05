Lisanti Capital Growth LLC Acquires Shares of 190,676 SeaSpine Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:SPNE)

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new stake in SeaSpine Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:SPNE) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 190,676 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,911,000. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC owned approximately 0.52% of SeaSpine at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in SeaSpine by 120,357.1% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,432 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 8,425 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in SeaSpine by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,519 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in SeaSpine by 42.8% in the 2nd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 15,318 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 4,592 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in SeaSpine in the 2nd quarter valued at $314,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in SeaSpine by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 43,750 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $897,000 after acquiring an additional 3,852 shares in the last quarter. 73.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPNE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on SeaSpine in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research lowered their price target on SeaSpine from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut SeaSpine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.80.

Shares of SPNE stock opened at $15.88 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $578.00 million, a P/E ratio of -10.80 and a beta of 1.12. SeaSpine Holdings Co. has a twelve month low of $13.05 and a twelve month high of $22.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.08.

SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $46.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.66 million. SeaSpine had a negative return on equity of 23.31% and a negative net margin of 25.18%. The company’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.24) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SeaSpine Holdings Co. will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SeaSpine Holdings Corp. operates as a medical technology company. The firm engages in the design, developmen and commercialization of surgical solutions for the treatment of patients suffering from spinal disorders. It products include thoracolumbar hardware, cervical hardware, orthobiologics, and spine pure strip.

