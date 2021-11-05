Lisanti Capital Growth LLC Cuts Stock Position in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR)

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC cut its holdings in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) by 71.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 75,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 184,690 shares during the quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $3,208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BLDR. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 39,900.0% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 337.3% in the second quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 1,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource in the second quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 9,761.9% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.77% of the company’s stock.

BLDR opened at $65.40 on Friday. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a one year low of $32.14 and a one year high of $68.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.75 and a beta of 2.31. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.22.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $1.76. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 33.22% and a net margin of 6.14%. The firm had revenue of $5.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 140.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Michael Alan Farmer sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.76, for a total value of $497,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

BLDR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zelman & Associates raised Builders FirstSource from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays boosted their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective (up previously from $56.00) on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Builders FirstSource from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $62.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Builders FirstSource presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.71.

Builders FirstSource, Inc engages in the supply and manufacture of building materials, manufactured components and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers and consumers. The firm operates through the following segments: Northeast, Southeast, South and West. Its products include factory-built roof and floor trusses, wall panels and stairs, vinyl windows, custom millwork and trim, as well as engineered wood.

