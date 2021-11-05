Lisanti Capital Growth LLC Cuts Stock Position in Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI)

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC cut its holdings in shares of Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) by 54.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,035 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,941 shares during the period. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC owned about 0.09% of Inari Medical worth $4,294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of NARI. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Inari Medical during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Inari Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Inari Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Inari Medical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in Inari Medical during the second quarter worth approximately $53,000. Institutional investors own 62.15% of the company’s stock.

In other Inari Medical news, CFO Mitch C. Hill sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.16, for a total transaction of $475,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,918,702.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Donald B. Milder sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.64, for a total transaction of $634,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 244,203 shares in the company, valued at $22,134,559.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 237,900 shares of company stock worth $19,571,187 in the last quarter. 23.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NARI. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Inari Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Inari Medical from $126.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.67.

NASDAQ:NARI opened at $93.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 208.80 and a beta of 1.84. Inari Medical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.12 and a 1-year high of $127.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $83.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.05.

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $63.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.64 million. Inari Medical had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 12.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 149.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.16) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Inari Medical, Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Inari Medical, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on developing products to treat and transform the lives of patients suffering from venous diseases in the United States. It offers ClotTriever for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a thrombectomy system for treatment of pulmonary embolism.

