Lisanti Capital Growth LLC Decreases Holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF)

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC cut its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) by 59.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 78,230 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 114,570 shares during the quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC owned 0.13% of Abercrombie & Fitch worth $3,632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ANF. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 2.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,055,533 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $327,588,000 after buying an additional 160,713 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 4.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,377,971 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $110,409,000 after buying an additional 92,921 shares during the period. Melvin Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in the second quarter worth $50,841,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 5.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,064,402 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $49,420,000 after buying an additional 56,514 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 55.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 942,458 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $43,758,000 after buying an additional 335,539 shares during the period. 96.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Abercrombie & Fitch alerts:

In other news, Director Suzanne M. Coulter purchased 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $35.93 per share, for a total transaction of $25,151.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kerrii B. Anderson purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $35.17 per share, for a total transaction of $35,170.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ANF stock opened at $46.95 on Friday. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. has a 12 month low of $14.90 and a 12 month high of $47.29. The stock has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 11.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $38.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.65.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The apparel retailer reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.93. Abercrombie & Fitch had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 32.06%. The firm had revenue of $864.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $879.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ANF has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Abercrombie & Fitch presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.20.

About Abercrombie & Fitch

Abercrombie & Fitch Co engages in the retail of apparel, personal care products and accessories. It offers apparel products, including knit tops, woven shirts, graphic t-shirts, fleece, sweaters, jeans, woven pants, shorts, outerwear, dresses, intimates and swimwear; and personal care products and accessories for men, women and kids under the Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Hollister and Gilly Hicks brands.

Recommended Story: Portfolio Manager

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF).

Receive News & Ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.