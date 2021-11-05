Lisanti Capital Growth LLC Has $3.82 Million Position in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA)

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC reduced its holdings in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 18,246 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,980 shares during the quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC owned about 0.07% of Saia worth $3,822,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Saia by 0.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 881,258 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $184,614,000 after purchasing an additional 4,198 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Saia by 9.2% in the second quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 907,017 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $190,011,000 after purchasing an additional 76,642 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Saia by 2.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,162,968 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $872,101,000 after buying an additional 106,599 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Saia by 4.3% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 669,951 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $140,348,000 after buying an additional 27,765 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Saia by 77.6% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,371 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,963,000 after buying an additional 4,094 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:SAIA opened at $351.40 on Friday. Saia, Inc. has a 1 year low of $162.59 and a 1 year high of $354.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $259.41 and a 200-day moving average of $236.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.37.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.51. Saia had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 20.78%. The company had revenue of $616.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $576.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.56 earnings per share. Saia’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Saia, Inc. will post 8.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Raymond R. Ramu sold 1,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.27, for a total value of $346,702.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Frederick J. Holzgrefe III sold 1,181 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.50, for a total transaction of $397,406.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Saia from $270.00 to $366.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Truist increased their target price on shares of Saia from $255.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Saia from $280.00 to $336.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Saia from $255.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Saia from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $306.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $278.57.

Saia Company Profile

Saia, Inc operates as a transportation holding company. The firm through its wholly-owned subsidiaries provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload (LTL) services through a single integrated organization. The firm also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited and logistics services across North America.

