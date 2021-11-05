Lisanti Capital Growth LLC Has $4.23 Million Stock Position in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC grew its stake in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) by 52.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,990 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,796 shares during the quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $4,233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NET. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in Cloudflare in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in Cloudflare by 434.9% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Cloudflare by 94.6% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in Cloudflare in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Cloudflare by 54.5% in the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 66.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cloudflare alerts:

In other Cloudflare news, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 20,000 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.37, for a total transaction of $2,387,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,374,521.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.34, for a total transaction of $1,933,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 841,790 shares of company stock worth $113,913,543 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 20.69% of the company’s stock.

Cloudflare stock opened at $201.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 5.72 and a current ratio of 5.72. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.26 and a 52 week high of $202.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -446.86 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $146.53 and a 200-day moving average of $114.84.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.04. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 12.61% and a negative net margin of 25.63%. The company had revenue of $152.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.22 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NET. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Cloudflare from $122.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer downgraded Cloudflare from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. JMP Securities raised their price target on Cloudflare from $102.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Cloudflare from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Cloudflare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.58.

Cloudflare Company Profile

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

Read More: Inverted Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Cloudflare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudflare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.