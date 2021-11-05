Lisanti Capital Growth LLC Increases Stock Position in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC lifted its position in shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,380 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $3,391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of MongoDB by 191.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,766,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,084,848,000 after purchasing an additional 3,786,467 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of MongoDB by 7.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,378,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,944,448,000 after purchasing an additional 391,701 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of MongoDB by 16.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,194,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,925,000 after purchasing an additional 169,240 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 1.9% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 809,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,756,000 after buying an additional 14,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in MongoDB by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 688,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,629,000 after acquiring an additional 18,801 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.50% of the company’s stock.

MDB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho boosted their target price on MongoDB from $350.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of MongoDB from $415.00 to $534.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MongoDB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Argus increased their target price on MongoDB from $406.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on MongoDB from $505.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $472.44.

In other MongoDB news, insider Thomas Bull sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $501.02, for a total transaction of $1,252,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,953,764.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $517.28, for a total value of $1,551,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 93,153 shares of company stock valued at $44,035,148. 7.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDB opened at $535.08 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $35.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -113.12 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 5.74, a current ratio of 5.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. MongoDB, Inc. has a 52 week low of $219.51 and a 52 week high of $540.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $482.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $384.82.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $198.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.19 million. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 239.38% and a negative net margin of 41.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.22) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that MongoDB, Inc. will post -4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About MongoDB

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general purpose database platform. The firm's products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training.

