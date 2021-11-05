Lisanti Capital Growth LLC Purchases 49,815 Shares of American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO)

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC increased its position in American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) by 73.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 117,690 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 49,815 shares during the period. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC owned about 0.07% of American Eagle Outfitters worth $4,417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in American Eagle Outfitters in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 261.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,066 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 536.3% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,209 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,019 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 81.1% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,000.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $38.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Wedbush lowered shares of American Eagle Outfitters from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Eagle Outfitters presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.81.

Shares of AEO stock opened at $26.49 on Friday. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.28 and a twelve month high of $38.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.20 and a beta of 1.38.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The apparel retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 31.70% and a net margin of 6.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 360.00%.

In related news, insider Jennifer M. Foyle sold 5,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $207,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 115,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,049,885. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrew J. Mclean sold 16,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.31, for a total transaction of $558,635.42. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,383,309.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc is a multi-brand specialty retailer, which offers an assortment of apparel and accessories for men and women under the American Eagle Outfitters brand, and intimates, apparel and personal care products for women under the Aerie brand. The firm operates stores in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Hong Kong, China and the United Kingdom.

