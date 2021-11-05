Lisanti Capital Growth LLC Reduces Position in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS)

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC lessened its position in shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) by 48.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,560 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,200 shares during the quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC’s holdings in Littelfuse were worth $1,926,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LFUS. Bbva USA purchased a new position in shares of Littelfuse in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 53.8% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 123 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Littelfuse in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 162 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 46.6% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 192 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Littelfuse alerts:

In other news, CAO Jeffrey G. Gorski sold 329 shares of Littelfuse stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.39, for a total value of $102,118.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Alexander Conrad sold 5,600 shares of Littelfuse stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.12, for a total value of $1,507,072.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,496 shares of company stock valued at $8,485,584. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of LFUS stock opened at $316.48 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $282.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $267.34. The stock has a market cap of $7.80 billion, a PE ratio of 27.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.20. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 1 year low of $206.06 and a 1 year high of $317.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 3.41.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $3.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.80. The firm had revenue of $539.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $518.81 million. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 17.85% and a net margin of 15.09%. Littelfuse’s revenue was up 37.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 12.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.13%.

LFUS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $283.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $315.00 price target on shares of Littelfuse in a report on Wednesday, September 15th.

Littelfuse Company Profile

Littelfuse, Inc engages in the manufacture of technologies in circuit protection, power control and sensing. It operates through the following segments: Electronics, Automotive, and Industrial. The Electronics segment includes the broadest and deepest portfolio of overvoltage and overcurrent solutions.

Featured Story: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Littelfuse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Littelfuse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.