Lisanti Capital Growth LLC Trims Stock Position in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD)

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) by 65.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,555 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 93,640 shares during the quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Diodes worth $3,873,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Diodes during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Diodes by 874.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 828 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of Diodes by 285.1% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 955 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Diodes by 95.6% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 980 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diodes during the 2nd quarter valued at about $81,000. 90.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director C H. Chen sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total transaction of $4,832,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 98,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,532,492.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.50, for a total value of $823,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 354,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,394,477. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 84,442 shares of company stock valued at $8,026,573 over the last 90 days. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DIOD has been the subject of several research reports. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Diodes from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Diodes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Diodes from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Diodes presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.80.

Diodes stock opened at $105.04 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $93.36 and a 200 day moving average of $83.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.93 and a beta of 1.10. Diodes Incorporated has a 12-month low of $61.58 and a 12-month high of $107.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.09. Diodes had a return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 10.02%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Diodes Incorporated will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

Diodes Company Profile

Diodes, Inc manufactures and supplies semiconductor products. It offers diodes, rectifiers, transistors, MOSFETs, protection devices, functional specific arrays, single gate, dual gate and standard logic, amplifiers and comparators, Hall-effect and temperature sensors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Asia, North America, and Europe.

