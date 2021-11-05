Litecoin Cash (LCC) Achieves Market Cap of $13.35 Million

Litecoin Cash (CURRENCY:LCC) traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on November 5th. Litecoin Cash has a market capitalization of $13.35 million and $1,953.00 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Litecoin Cash has traded 12.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Litecoin Cash coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0179 or 0.00000029 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000284 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60,903.35 or 0.99522473 BTC.

Fusion (FSN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001017 BTC.

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0489 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000215 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded down 38.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Litecoin Cash Profile

Litecoin Cash is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 743,881,606 coins. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinFork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is /r/LCCofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Litecoin Cash is litecoinca.sh

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash was forked from Litecoin on 18 Feb 2018 at block 1371111, with a 10:1 Claim Ratio. For every 1 LTC held at the fork block, LTC holders could claim 10 LCC. After the fork block, Litecoin Cash switched to SHA256 proof-of-work hashes. This enables a new use for previously obsolete Bitcoin mining hardware.It’s also the world’s first blockchain to utilize HiveMine. The Hive, agent-based mining system, requires no specialised hardware.It's centered around the concept of worker bees, which can be created by any LCC holder, who then becomes a beekeeper. Once mature, worker bees have a finite lifespan during which they live inside the blockchain and help to secure it by minting blocks. Beekeepers will earn rewards whenever one of their bees mints a block. “

Litecoin Cash Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Litecoin Cash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Litecoin Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

